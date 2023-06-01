Left Menu

Over 2 lakh migrants get ration every month through ONORC in Delhi: Minister Imran Hussain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:07 IST
Over 2 lakh migrants get ration every month through ONORC in Delhi: Minister Imran Hussain
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ImranHussaain)
Over two lakh migrants in the city are getting ration every month through ration card portability under the one nation one ration card (ONORC) scheme, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies minister Imran Hussain said on Thursday.

Distribution of ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to the beneficiaries for June 2023 has already started, he said.

Hussain presided over a meeting to review distribution of free ration to the beneficiaries in the city.

''Due to the smooth and orderly distribution of free ration under the ONORC scheme, Delhi has become a benchmark in the country. Delhi is among the topmost performing states in ration distribution to the migrants under the ONORC scheme,'' he claimed.

''Under the ONORC scheme, Delhi is witnessing over two lakh migrant ration beneficiaries taking ration per month through portability of their ration cards,'' said the minister.

Distribution of ration under the NFSA for the month of June will be free of cost to the beneficiaries including migrant people, Hussain said.

He directed the officers to ensure that fair price shop dealers display the mandatory and updated information related to category-wise entitlements of free ration under the NFSA, stock position, total number of beneficiaries as well as the weekly off days, outside their shops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

