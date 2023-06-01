EXCLUSIVE-Trinidad asks U.S. for financial amendments to Venezuela gas project license

Trinidad and Tobago is requesting the U.S. government amend the terms of a license issued in January authorizing the joint development of a promising gas field with Venezuela, the Caribbean nation's energy minister said on Thursday.

Energy minister Stuart Young met U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris last month to explain the proposed changes, which in part are related to the project's financials terms, the official told Reuters on the sidelines of the 7th International Energy Summit in Miami. Negotiation teams from Trinidad and Venezuela are expected to meet again this month to begin discussion of the joint Dragon offshore gas project's commercial terms. The parties signed confidentially agreements and began discussing the venture's technical aspects in previous meetings.

