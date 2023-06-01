UP CM stresses on mutual competition among Municipal Corporation, Municipality, Nagar Panchayats for better performance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed the importance of encouraging mutual competition to enhance the performance of Municipal Corporation, Municipality, and Nagar Panchayats of the state and declared that exceptional performance would be rewarded. According to CMO, he was participating in a one-day orientation workshop organized for the newly elected mayors of Municipal Corporations, Presidents of Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats, the Chief Minister stated that five parameters have been set for this, including cleanliness, pure drinking water, good roads, safe city, and self-reliance.

During the workshop, CM Yogi stated, "The Municipal Corporation, Municipality, and Nagar Panchayat of the state that meets the parameters and comes first will be rewarded. Based on these five parameters, the Nagar Panchayat that ranks first in its district will receive Rs 1 crore, the municipality that ranks first at the divisional level will receive Rs 2 crore, and the municipal corporation that ranks first in the state will receive Rs 5 crore." Highlighting the successful completion of the municipal elections, CM Yogi acknowledged the challenges faced and praised the urban development team for their unwavering commitment to addressing each issue that arose.

"For the first time, the municipal elections in the state have been completed by implementing the report of the OBC commission. It was the first time in the state's history that an election was held with such fairness and peace," Yogi said. Addressing the newly elected members, the chief minister stressed their responsibility as representatives of the people to improve urban life. He encouraged them to utilize the powers vested in their positions effectively to leave a lasting impact on the public.

Emphasizing the importance of cleanliness, CM Yogi urged the formation of 'Mohalla Swachhta Committees' to raise awareness among the people. He also highlighted the significant strides India has made under Prime Minister Modi's leadership in the past nine years, stating, "Whenever there is a crisis, the entire world looks towards Prime Minister Modi with hopeful eyes. The biggest power of the world is accepting the leadership and giving respect to PM Modi. India got the vision of a smart city for the first time in these years only."

CM Yogi further outlined the government's initiatives and urged municipal bodies to develop their own action plans. He stressed the need for unobstructed roads, proper arrangements for street vendors and taxi stands, desilting drains before the rainy season, and implementing fogging measures to prevent mosquitoes. Additionally, Yogi also emphasized that destitute cattle should be sent to "Kanha Upvan" instead of allowing them to roam the streets. He called for the elimination of stray dogs, the establishment of night shelters for job seekers, and measures to make beggars self-sufficient through their inclusion in government programs in order to ensure that no one begs on the street.

The orientation workshop provided valuable insights and guidance to the newly elected municipal officials, aiming to enhance their understanding of their roles and responsibilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)