KOLKATA TEA QUOTATION

(All prices in Rs/Kg on the basis of Sale-21) CATEGORY: CTC Brokens - Fannings Best Assam : 270.00-320.00 :: 260.00-300.00 Good Assam : 230.00-270.00 :: 230.00-260.00 Medium Assam : 200.00-230.00 :: 200.00-230.00 Good Dooars : 240.00-275.00 :: Unquoted Cachar : 180.00-225.00 :: 200.00-220.00 rest all unquoted ------ ORTHODOX : Whole leaf - Brokens - Fannings Best Assam : 260.00-300.00 :: 280.00-330.00 :: 270.00-320.00 Good Assam : 230.00-260.00 :: 240.00-280.00 :: 240.00-270.00 Medium Assam : 200.00-240.00 :: 200.00-240.00 :: 110.00-130.00 rest all unquoted.

----- DUST : Best Assam : 280.00-310.00 Good Assam : 240.00-280.00 Medium Assam : 200.00-240.00 Good Dooars : 240.00-260.00 rest all unquoted ----

