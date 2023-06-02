Kremlin: Russia continues contacts with OPEC+ members

Russia continues contacts with the members of the OPEC+ organisation of leading oil producers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, before the group meets on Sunday to make a decision on its production policy. He declined to comment on the possible outcome of the meeting.

OPEC and its allies are unlikely to decide on further oil supply cuts at a meeting on Sunday despite a fall in oil prices toward $70 per barrel this week, two sources from the alliance said on Friday although another said the outcome was still unclear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)