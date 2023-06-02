Delhi Police arrests 2 women over alleged chain snatching case

Delhi Police has arrested two women from Karawal Nagar of North-East Delhi in an alleged chain snatching case, a police official said on Friday. The police official further said the accused will be produced in court today.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of North-East Delhi Joy Tirkey said that the police arrested both accused on Thursday evening. He further said that the accused are part of a big gang that targets ladies wearing gold chains.

"The incident is of Karawal Nagar. Yesterday evening, 2 women were arrested. There is a big gang of 4-5 ladies, out of whom, the names of only 4 women are known. They target ladies wearing gold chains, then surround and snatch. The case of snatching was registered on their names. Today they will be produced in front of the court and will be brought back on remand," Tirkey added. (ANI)

