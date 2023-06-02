Assam: Police seize 1.4 kg heroin in Cachar; 1 arrested

Over one kg of heroin, valued at Rs 10 crore in the grey market, was recovered from the Cachar district on Friday, police said. Police apprehended one accused person in connection with the seizure, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta told ANI.

In a joint operation, Cachar district police and Karimganj district police seized 100 soap cases containing 1.4 kg of Heroin at Sincoorie Road, Silchar in Cachar district, the senior police officer said. "The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 10 crore. We have apprehended one person. The seized drugs were coming from Mizoram's Champhai district. Our investigation is on," Mahatta said. (ANI)

