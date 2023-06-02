HP govt to consider one-time settlement policy for Coop Bank loan defaulters

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the state government would consider a 'one-time settlement policy' for Cooperative Bank loan defaulters. While presiding over the 13th Triennial Convention of Himachal Pradesh Koli Samaj at Rohru in Shimla on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the present state government was committed to the welfare of all the sections of society with a special focus on the vulnerable sections.

He commended initiatives undertaken by the Koli community and the work they were doing for the welfare of the society. He said that the state government has allocated Rs 2399 crore for the Scheduled Caste Development Programme during the current financial year, adding that the government also aims to provide employment and self-employment opportunities to Scheduled Caste families.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government would consider a one-time settlement policy for Co-operative Bank loan defaulters and emphasized the government's focus on the education and health sectors. He said that the one Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School would be opened in each assembly constituency of the State to ensure quality education for the students. He said that Rs 300 crore would be spent on this scheme in a phased manner.

"The present government has restored the old pension scheme, fulfilling the long pending demand of the employees and budgetary provisions have been made to provide Rs 1500 per month to 2.31 lakh women," he added. CM Sukhu assured to extend all possible assistance to the victim family of the Totsa fire accident in Rohru Sub Division.

He said that the government will cover the expenses of the treatment of a girl child who suffered burn injuries in a fire incident and would also bear the education expense of the other girl child of the family. The Chief Minister also announced Rs 30 lakh for the construction of Ambedkar Bhawan in Rohru and honoured outstanding students from the Koli community on the occasion.

CM Sukhu was also presented a cheque of Rs 51,000 by Sukhdev Singh of Rohru area towards Mukhyamantri Sukh Asharya Yojna on the occasion. (ANI)

