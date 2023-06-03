Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-FA Cup final winners and runners-up since 1946

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 22:41 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-FA Cup final winners and runners-up since 1946

Results of English FA Cup finals since the competition restarted in the 1945-46 season after World War Two, following Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Manchester United in Saturday's final: Season Winners Runners-up Score 1945-46 Derby County Charlton Athletic 4-1 aet 1946-47 Charlton Athletic Burnley 1-0 aet 1947-48 Manchester United Blackpool 4-2 1948-49 Wolverhampton Wan. Leicester City 3-1 1949-50 Arsenal Liverpool 2-0 1950-51 Newcastle United Blackpool 2-0 1951-52 Newcastle United Arsenal 1-0 1952-53 Blackpool Bolton Wanderers 4-3 1953-54 West Bromwich Albion Preston North End 3-2 1954-55 Newcastle United Manchester City 3-1 1955-56 Manchester City Birmingham City 3-1 1956-57 Aston Villa Manchester United 2-1 1957-58 Bolton Wanderers Manchester United 2-0 1958-59 Nottingham Forest Luton Town 2-1 1959-60 Wolverhampton Wan. Blackburn Rovers 3-0 1960-61 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 2-0 1961-62 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 3-1 1962-63 Manchester United Leicester City 3-1 1963-64 West Ham United Preston North End 3-2 1964-65 Liverpool Leeds United 2-1 aet 1965-66 Everton Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 1966-67 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 2-1 1967-68 West Bromwich Albion Everton 1-0 aet 1968-69 Manchester City Leicester City 1-0 1969-70 Chelsea Leeds United 2-1 aet (replay at Old Trafford after 2-2 draw) 1970-71 Arsenal Liverpool 2-1 aet 1971-72 Leeds United Arsenal 1-0 1972-73 Sunderland Leeds United 1-0 1973-74 Liverpool Newcastle United 3-0 1974-75 West Ham United Fulham 2-0 1975-76 Southampton Manchester United 1-0 1976-77 Manchester United Liverpool 2-1 1977-78 Ipswich Town Arsenal 1-0 1978-79 Arsenal Manchester United 3-2 1979-80 West Ham United Arsenal 1-0 1980-81 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 3-2 (replay at Wembley Stadium after 1-1 draw) 1981-82 Tottenham Hotspur Queens Park Rangers 1-0 (replay at Wembley Stadium after 1-1 draw) 1982-83 Manchester United Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 (replay at Wembley Stadium after 2-2 draw) 1983-84 Everton Watford 2-0 1984-85 Manchester United Everton 1-0 aet 1985-86 Liverpool Everton 3-1 1986-87 Coventry City Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 aet 1987-88 Wimbledon Liverpool 1-0 1988-89 Liverpool Everton 3-2 aet 1989-90 Manchester United Crystal Palace 1-0 (replay at Wembley Stadium after 3-3 draw) 1990-91 Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest 2-1 aet 1991-92 Liverpool Sunderland 2-0 1992-93 Arsenal Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 aet (replay at Wembley Stadium after 1-1 draw) 1993-94 Manchester United Chelsea 4-0 1994-95 Everton Manchester United 1-0 1995-96 Manchester United Liverpool 1-0 1996-97 Chelsea Middlesbrough 2-0 1997-98 Arsenal Newcastle United 2-0 1998-99 Manchester United Newcastle United 2-0 1999-2000 Chelsea Aston Villa 1-0 2000-01 Liverpool Arsenal 2-1 2001-02 Arsenal Chelsea 2-0 2002-03 Arsenal Southampton 1-0 2003-04 Manchester United Millwall 3-0 2004-05 Arsenal Manchester United 0-0 aet (Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties) 2005-06 Liverpool West Ham United 3-3 aet (Liverpool won 3-1 on penalties) 2006-07 Chelsea Manchester United 1-0 aet 2007-08 Portsmouth Cardiff City 1-0 2008-09 Chelsea Everton 2-1 2009-10 Chelsea Portsmouth 1-0 2010-11 Manchester City Stoke City 1-0 2011-12 Chelsea Liverpool 2-1 2012-13 Wigan Athletic Manchester City 1-0 2013-14 Arsenal Hull City 3-2 aet 2014-15 Arsenal Aston Villa 4-0 2015-16 Manchester United Crystal Palace 2-1 2016-17 Arsenal Chelsea 2-1 2017-18 Chelsea Manchester United 1-0 2018-19 Manchester City Watford 6-0 2019-20 Arsenal Chelsea 2-1 2020-21 Leicester City Chelsea 1-0 2021-22 Liverpool Chelsea 0-0 aet (Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties)

2022-23 Manchester City Manchester United 2-1 FA cup winners since the competition began in 1871-72: 14 - Arsenal 12 - Manchester United 8 - Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur 7 - Aston Villa 6 - Newcastle United, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers 5 - Everton, West Bromwich Albion, The Wanderers 4 - Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield United 3 - Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham United 2 - Preston North End, Old Etonians, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Bury 1 - Barnsley, Blackburn Olympic, Blackpool, Bradford City, Burnley, Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic, Clapham Rovers, Coventry City, Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Notts County, Old Carthusians, Oxford University, Royal Engineers, Southampton, Wigan Athletic, Wimbledon, Leicester City. (Compiled by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global
4
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023