Odisha train mishap: Government stands with bereaved family members, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Odisha and reviewed the rescue and relief efforts underway after the tragic train accident in Balasore.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 23:52 IST
Odisha train mishap: Government stands with bereaved family members, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Odisha and reviewed the rescue and relief efforts underway after the tragic train accident in Balasore. PM Modi visited the railway accident site and the hospital where the injured are undertaking treatment.

Prime Minister said that people from various states who were travelling in the trains have been impacted by this monumental tragedy. While talking about the tragic loss of lives, Prime Minister said that no stone will be left unturned to provide all possible medical help to those injured. He said that the government stands with the bereaved family members who have lost their loved ones.

Prime Minister said that instructions have been given to ensure proper and speedy investigation of the tragedy and to take prompt and stringent action against those found guilty. He commended the efforts of the Odisha government, local administration and of the local people, especially youth, who worked through the night to assist ongoing efforts. He also lauded the local citizens who turned up in large numbers for blood donation, to help those injured. He said that Railways is working to provide rescue and relief, as well as to ensure quick restoration of rail tracks.

Interacting with the local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials, Prime Minister emphasised on 'whole of government' approach to mitigate the tragedy. The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore has climbed to 288, Indian Railways said on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

