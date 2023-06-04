Left Menu

J-K: Drug peddler nabbed, heroin-like substance recovered in Poonch

Continuing its drive against drug peddlers and ensure a drug-free society, Poonch Police arrested a narcotic peddler and recovered heroin-like substance and a sharp-edged weapon from his possession, an officer said on Saturday.

J-K: Drug peddler nabbed, heroin-like substance recovered in Poonch
Continuing its drive against drug peddlers and ensure a drug-free society, Poonch Police arrested a narcotic peddler and recovered heroin-like substance and a sharp-edged weapon from his possession, an officer said on Saturday. The arrested accused was identified as Mohd Zahir aka Urf Pitti S/0 Mir Mohd R/0 Gohlad, Mendhar.

According to the police, the recovered heroin-like substance weighed approximately 6.4 grams. "The police team was on the lookout for the accused as he was also involved in a case registered at Mendhar police station along with other accused," the officer said.

Further, the officials informed that the accused attacked the police team with a sharp-edged weapon during the arrest, adding that the weapon was seized later. "The police personnel tactfully apprehended the accused. During a search, approximately 6.4 grams of a heroin-like substance was recovered from him," the officer added.

A case was registered at Mendhar police station and an investigation is underway, officers said. The officials added that a team headed by Inspector Sajid Iqbal, SHO, Mendhar and assisted by ASI Talib Hussain under the supervision of SDPO, Mendhar, Sheezan Bhat, apprehended the drug peddler and recovered the substance from him.

Poonch Police, meanwhile, appealed to all citizens of the area to be wary of the drug menace and report any incident to the police, adding that their identity will be kept confidential. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

