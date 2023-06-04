Char Dham Yatra 2023: Number of pilgrims crosses 20 lakh

According to government officials, in the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, the number of pilgrims has crossed 20 lakh and till now more than 40 lakh pilgrims have registered for the Yatra. According to the government, maximum 7.13 lakh pilgrims have visited Baba Kedarnath so far. The government has currently banned online registration for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra untill June 15 to control the crowd.

According to the report of the Tourism Department, more than 60 thousand pilgrims are visiting Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham daily when the weather is clear. The Char Dham Yatra consists of the four holy shrines: Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The Kapat (door) of the Gangotri and Yamunotri opened for devotees on April 22, on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. The doors of the Kedarnath Dham opened on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27 .

On May 17, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Char Dham Yatris in Rishikesh at a cost of about Rs 22.25 crore. CM Dhami said that efforts have been made by the state government to provide all possible facilities to the devotees for the Char Dham Yatra.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Chardham Yatris, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also inspected all the works being done for the convenience of Chardham Yatris. On this occasion, he also visited the hospital, registration office, inquiry and help centre in the transit camp and reviewed all the arrangements there.

Also, Dhami interacted with the devotees from different states who had come for Char Dham Yatra. He welcomed everyone to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

