Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind calls for inquiry into Odisha train accident, offers condolences to bereaved

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Sunday said that the number of deaths in the incident has been revised to 275 after factoring out some 'double countings'.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 18:38 IST
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind calls for inquiry into Odisha train accident, offers condolences to bereaved
Visuals from the accident site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Asa'd Madani expressed anguish over the Odisha train tragedy and demanded an honest inquiry into the accident, a statement said on Sunday. A delegation of Jamiat Ulama-Hind on Sunday met the injured at the Civil Hospital in Cuttack."Maulana Mahmood Asa'd Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i- Hind while expressing his deep anguish and concern over the train accident in Balasore, Odisha has demanded that the government conduct an honest inquiry into the causes of the accident and correct whatever flaws were there which caused this horrific accident," read the statement.

He also appealed for better treatment for those injured in the accident, it said. Maulana Madani has expressed his solidarity and condolence with the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

As per the statement, the cadets of Jamiat Ulama Odisha state are helping the victims in every possible way and are cooperating in the process of bringing the injured to the hospital. Jamiat Ulama- i-Hind is trying to provide more ambulances to take people to the hospital. Jamiat Ulama Odisha General Secretary Maulana Akram Taqi said that a delegation has visited the injured in Cuttack Hospital and also in Bhadhrak Hospital.

"This accident is very tragic as many peoples have lost their lives. Many peoples are in the hospital but they find it very difficult to trace their relatives and dear ones," read the statement. Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Sunday said that the number of deaths in the incident has been revised to 275 after factoring out some 'double countings'.

The Chief Secretary also said that out of the 275, 88 bodies have been identified. Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Jena said, "The Railways on Saturday said that the number of deaths is 288 and we also circulated that. But, since then the District Magistrate and his team checked each and every body recovered, checked from the track, the hospital and two temporary assembly points. It was found that some bodies were counted twice. So, after wading out the duplications, the Collector has informed that the number of deaths is 275 and not 288." (ANI)

Latest News

