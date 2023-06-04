Saudi to make new voluntary cuts as part of OPEC+ deal - source
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 04-06-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 21:02 IST
Saudi Arabia will make new voluntary cuts as part of an OPEC+ deal, an OPEC+ source told Reuters on Sunday.
Two other OPEC+ sources said the group is likely to agree a policy roll over until 2023 and make additional cuts in 2024 if new production baselines for members are agreed.
