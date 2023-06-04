Russia meets it oil output cuts obligations in full - Novak
Russian is fulfilling its oil output cuts obligations in full, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Sunday following a meeting of OPEC+ group of leading oil producers.
He said the group's total cuts stand at 3.66 million barrels per day to ensure oil market's stable work.
