Russia meets it oil output cuts obligations in full - Novak

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 22:40 IST
File Photo Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian is fulfilling its oil output cuts obligations in full, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Sunday following a meeting of OPEC+ group of leading oil producers.

He said the group's total cuts stand at 3.66 million barrels per day to ensure oil market's stable work.

