Left Menu

Delhi: Man held for inter-state firearms trafficking

According to the officials, the accused has been identified as Mukand Singh, a resident of Amritsar, Punjab.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 16:59 IST
Delhi: Man held for inter-state firearms trafficking
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of Special Cell/NDR has arrested an alleged inter-state firearms trafficker who was operating at the behest of handlers based in the USA and Dubai and recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from his possession. The accused has been identified as Mukand Singh (26), a resident of Village Balsarai, Beas police station area, Amritsar district of Punjab.

The accused was apprehended on May 24, 2023, from Ring Road near Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminal, Delhi. Twenty-five pistols of .32 bore, two extra magazines and 50 live cartridges were recovered from his possession. He has been allegedly supplying illicit arms/ammunition to criminals in Delhi and Punjab for the past six months.

Based on a tipoff, the police team caught the accused The accused has been arrested under Arms Act and further investigation is underway to identify all this network's forward and backward linkages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023