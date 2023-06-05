Delhi: Man held for inter-state firearms trafficking

A team of Special Cell/NDR has arrested an alleged inter-state firearms trafficker who was operating at the behest of handlers based in the USA and Dubai and recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from his possession. The accused has been identified as Mukand Singh (26), a resident of Village Balsarai, Beas police station area, Amritsar district of Punjab.

The accused was apprehended on May 24, 2023, from Ring Road near Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminal, Delhi. Twenty-five pistols of .32 bore, two extra magazines and 50 live cartridges were recovered from his possession. He has been allegedly supplying illicit arms/ammunition to criminals in Delhi and Punjab for the past six months.

Based on a tipoff, the police team caught the accused The accused has been arrested under Arms Act and further investigation is underway to identify all this network's forward and backward linkages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)