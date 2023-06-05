Left Menu

"It's not bridge but credibility of Bihar govt that collapsed": BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain

A day after an under-construction bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur collapsed like a house of cards, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday said that it was not the bridge, but was the credibility of the State government which has been destroyed.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 17:02 IST
BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after an under-construction bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur collapsed like a house of cards, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday said that it was not the bridge, but the credibility of the state government which has been destroyed. While speaking to ANI, Shahnawaz Hussain said, "It was our demand from 2016 to probe the bridge which was being built in Bhagalpur, straddling Sultanganj and Khagaria on Ganga river. But because of the inaction of the Bihar government, the whole structure has collapsed.

"This is not the bridge, which has been destroyed. It is the credibility and reliability of the Bihar government, which has collapsed," he added. Earlier on Sunday an under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed.

The moment when the bridge collapsed in the Ganga River was caught on video by locals. The BJP leader said that had the ill-fated bridge would have been functional, the lives of so many people would have come to an end by this incident.

Demanding a high-level probe into the incident, the former Bihar minister said that the company having the contract to build this bridge should be blacklisted as this is a second such incident. Lashing out at State Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Hussain said, "Without any report, he [Tejashwi] said that there was a fault in the structure. It is concerning that without any investigation or report they know the root cause of the incident."

"Whatever complaint has come against this company, no action has ever been taken on it and there should be a complete investigation as to how many complaints have come against this company to date, and what action has been taken by the Bihar government," he added. (ANI)

