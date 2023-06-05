BRIEF-Binance CEO Says We Will Issue A Response To SEC Once We See The Complaint - Tweet

* BINANCE CEO SAYS WE WILL ISSUE A RESPONSE TO SEC ONCE WE SEE THE COMPLIANT - TWEET

* BINANCE CEO SAYS TEAM IS ALL STANDING BY, ENSURING SYSTEMS ARE STABLE, INCLUDING WITHDRAWALS, AND DEPOSITS - TWEET

