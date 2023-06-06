Delhi: Scuffle breaks over parking issue, 3 injured including woman

Three people, including a woman, were injured on Sunday in a scuffle over the issue of parking at Photo Chowk, Welcome, according to Delhi Police. On 4 June an incident of quarrel at Photo Chowk, Welcome was reported at PS Welcome, Delhi, according to Delhi Police.

A police team reached the spot where it was found that the injured were shifted to hospital. During the enquiry, it was revealed that a quarrel over an issue of vehicle parking occured between Parvej and Javed, residents of Welcome.

During the scuffle, three persons namely Parvej, Danish and a lady named Gulshan got injuried in which Parvej received a head injury and Gulshan's teeth were broken whereas on other side Javed and Shan Mohammad got head injuries. Further investigation in both cases is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)