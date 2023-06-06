Left Menu

Delhi: Scuffle breaks over parking issue, 3 injured including woman

Three people, including a woman, were injured on Sunday in a scuffle over the issue of parking at Photo Chowk, Welcome, according to Delhi Police.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2023 06:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 06:50 IST
Delhi: Scuffle breaks over parking issue, 3 injured including woman
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including a woman, were injured on Sunday in a scuffle over the issue of parking at Photo Chowk, Welcome, according to Delhi Police. On 4 June an incident of quarrel at Photo Chowk, Welcome was reported at PS Welcome, Delhi, according to Delhi Police.

A police team reached the spot where it was found that the injured were shifted to hospital. During the enquiry, it was revealed that a quarrel over an issue of vehicle parking occured between Parvej and Javed, residents of Welcome.

During the scuffle, three persons namely Parvej, Danish and a lady named Gulshan got injuried in which Parvej received a head injury and Gulshan's teeth were broken whereas on other side Javed and Shan Mohammad got head injuries. Further investigation in both cases is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
2
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
4
Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defence ties

Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defence ties

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023