Left Menu

IndiGo offers connectivity to US via codeshare flights with Turkish Airlines

IndiGo already provides codeshare connections to 33 destinations in Europe that offer access to countries including Scotland, Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, Malta, France, the Czech Republic, Israel, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, and Portugal.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 07:56 IST
IndiGo offers connectivity to US via codeshare flights with Turkish Airlines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo is bolstering its international network with the launch of new codeshare connections via Istanbul to the United States of America, the officials said on Friday. This strategic expansion opens up a world of possibilities for Indian travellers, allowing seamless access to New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington from June 15 through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, the company said in a press note.

These new connections mark an important milestone, with IndiGo's entry into a new continent, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing international connectivity from India. Through this codeshare arrangement, IndiGo passengers will gain access to a multitude of destinations across the United States, including New York, Chicago, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

"We are thrilled to expand our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, for the first time across the Atlantic to the United States of America. New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington are renowned for their cultural significance, iconic landmarks, and vibrant lifestyles," Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said. "By offering seamless travel experiences at affordable fares, we aim to create more opportunities for Indian travellers to discover and connect with these exceptional destinations," Vinay Malhotra said.

IndiGo already provides codeshare connections to 33 destinations in Europe that offer access to countries including Scotland, Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, Malta, France, the Czech Republic, Israel, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, and Portugal. "These connections will not only support the burgeoning trade and commerce between the countries but also offer increased options to students & tourists alike. This expansion reinforces our vision to strengthen international reach while offering on-time performance, and hassle-free service across our unparalleled network," he added.

These new connections also offer immense potential for both business and leisure travelers, enabling them to tap into opportunities for trade, commerce, and exploration in these thriving American cities. To plan their travel and book tickets, customers can conveniently visit IndiGo's official website at www.goIndiGo.in. These flights not only signify an extension of IndiGo's international connectivity but also underline the airline's commitment to serving the evolving needs of its passengers by providing affordable and convenient travel options and captivating tourist attractions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023