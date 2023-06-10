IndiGo offers connectivity to US via codeshare flights with Turkish Airlines

IndiGo is bolstering its international network with the launch of new codeshare connections via Istanbul to the United States of America, the officials said on Friday. This strategic expansion opens up a world of possibilities for Indian travellers, allowing seamless access to New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington from June 15 through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, the company said in a press note.

These new connections mark an important milestone, with IndiGo's entry into a new continent, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing international connectivity from India. Through this codeshare arrangement, IndiGo passengers will gain access to a multitude of destinations across the United States, including New York, Chicago, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

"We are thrilled to expand our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, for the first time across the Atlantic to the United States of America. New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington are renowned for their cultural significance, iconic landmarks, and vibrant lifestyles," Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said. "By offering seamless travel experiences at affordable fares, we aim to create more opportunities for Indian travellers to discover and connect with these exceptional destinations," Vinay Malhotra said.

IndiGo already provides codeshare connections to 33 destinations in Europe that offer access to countries including Scotland, Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, Malta, France, the Czech Republic, Israel, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, and Portugal. "These connections will not only support the burgeoning trade and commerce between the countries but also offer increased options to students & tourists alike. This expansion reinforces our vision to strengthen international reach while offering on-time performance, and hassle-free service across our unparalleled network," he added.

These new connections also offer immense potential for both business and leisure travelers, enabling them to tap into opportunities for trade, commerce, and exploration in these thriving American cities. To plan their travel and book tickets, customers can conveniently visit IndiGo's official website at www.goIndiGo.in. These flights not only signify an extension of IndiGo's international connectivity but also underline the airline's commitment to serving the evolving needs of its passengers by providing affordable and convenient travel options and captivating tourist attractions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)