MP: Youth held in suicide case of national baseball player in Jabalpur

A youth was arrested in connection with the suicide case of a 20-year-old national baseball player in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, said police on Friday. The youth has been identified as Rajan (22), a resident of the Rewa district on Thursday.

The national baseball player was identified as Sanjana Barkade (20). She allegedly ended her life by hanging herself when her parents had to go to the village to attend a family function on June 5. Barkade lived with her parents in a rented house in Ganga Nagar Colony under Sanjivani Nagar police station limits in the district. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Priyanka Shukla said, "After the suicide of the girl on June 5, a case was registered and during the investigation of the case it came to light she was talking to a person named Rajan over Instagram. Following this, the police searched his location and he was found in Rewa."

During the investigation, it came to light that they were friends on Instagram for around one-and-a-half years. Besides, the police are trying to collect photos and videos from the accused in this regard. Further investigation into the matter is underway, she added. The family members, however, alleged that the accused befriended the girl by becoming a Hindu and later they came to know that he is a muslim. The accused was harassing the girl, he was pressuring her to marry and convert to Islam, the family members further alleged.

The mother of the girl alleged, " He called from the new number, and I picked up the call then he said that there was no need to get any information............ I told your child that she should get married to him and convert to Islam. It is good for you and your family." "The accused befriended the girl by becoming a Hindu and when we came to know that he is muslim, the girl stopped talking to him. He kept troubling us a lot. We did not complain about the matter in fear of infamy," the girl's father Harnaam Singh said. (ANI)

