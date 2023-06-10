Left Menu

We will discuss with supporters outcome of talks held with government: Bajrang Punia ahead of 'Panchayat' in Sonipat

Olympian Bajrang Punia, who has been part of the protest by wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said on Saturday that they will put forward their discussions with the government before the people supporting them during the Panchayat to be held in Sonipat on Saturday

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 13:00 IST
We will discuss with supporters outcome of talks held with government: Bajrang Punia ahead of 'Panchayat' in Sonipat
Bajrang Punia (Image: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Olympian Bajrang Punia, who has been part of the protest by wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said on Saturday that they will put forward their discussions with the government before the people supporting them during the Panchayat being held in Sonipat on Saturday. "Whatever talks we had with the government, we will discuss that with the people who are supporting and standing with us...," Punia told ANI.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had said on Thursday that the talks with protesting wrestlers were positive and decisions were taken on various demands. He said there was not only discussion on their demands but decisions was also taken.

"It was a very positive discussion with the agitating wrestlers. All the issues that came from their side were discussed seriously. We have said that the chargesheet will be filed by June 15 and the Wrestling Federation of India's elections will be held by June 30. For the players, the Internal Complaint Committee will be formed and a woman player or an official will be made its chairperson," Thakur told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. He said that the names of two coaches have also been proposed by wrestlers for the ad-hoc committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). "They will be made its members," he said.

Thakur said that the wrestlers conveyed that they will apprise their supporters about the talks. "We also want the players to return to the mat soon and participate in competitions ahead," he said.

The wrestlers had met Anurag Thakur on Wednesday following a fresh offer by the government for talks. Delhi Police is conducting a probe into the sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, following the registration of FIR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

