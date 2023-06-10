Left Menu

Assam govt launches Assam Credit Guarantee Scheme with effect from April 1

"We are pleased to inform you that CGTMSE in collaboration with the State Government of Assam has launched a special guarantee scheme, Assam Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS), for the MSEs situated in the State of Assam," the letter read.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 17:01 IST
Assam govt launches Assam Credit Guarantee Scheme with effect from April 1
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam government on Friday launched the Assam Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS) that will securitise lending for medium and small businesses in the State. "We are pleased to inform you that CGTMSE in collaboration with the State Government of Assam has launched a special guarantee scheme, Assam Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS), for the MSEs situated in the State of Assam," the letter read.

"The scheme is made effective from April 1, 2023. All the existing MLSs shall be eligible under AVGS. Apart from 100 per cent guarantee coverage, all other terms and conditions of the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS-I for bands and CGS-II for NBFCs) shall be applicable, mutatis mutandis, under ACGS. "Under the Scheme, 75-85 per cent of the guarantee coverage or credit facilities will be provided by CGTMSE as hitherto depending upon the category of the borrower and the balance 25-15 per cent coverage shall be provided by the government of Assam, taking the overall guarantee coverage to 100 per cent," it stated. It further read claims of the representative MLI will be settled maximum of upto 10 per cent NPA level of the crystallized portfolio (portfolio will be crystallized every FY). In case the NPA level exceeds the above limits, CGTMSE will honor its share that is 75-85 per cent.

This initiative will support meeting the financial need of MSEs in the state of Assam. We look forward to you popularizing ACGS and ensuring that the benefit of the Scheme is properly actualized, the letter stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023