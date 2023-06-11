Left Menu

Tripura: Three pregnant cows and a calf die after fire breaks out

In a tragic incident, three pregnant cows and a calf reportedly died after a fire broke out due to a short circuit in North Tripura.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 16:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, three pregnant cows and a calf reportedly died after a fire broke out due to a short circuit in North Tripura. According to the officials, the fire incident took place at the Mantala Village under the Dharmanagar Police Station area of North Tripura.

The owner and caretaker of the house was identified as Swadesh Chakraborty, a resident of Mantala Village. A fire tender from the spot of the incident said that the information was received when the flames had already burned the cattle.

"We got a fire call when all the four cows were burnt in the fire. The moment we reached the spot, the fire was already at a higher flame. The owner and caretaker of the cattle Swadesh Chakraborty, said that the fire broke out at around 3 am when everyone was asleep.

He added, "I slept at around 10:30 pm after completing my daily chores of feeding the cows and providing water. "I failed to ascertain why and how the fire broke out. Even at 1 am, I checked while going to the washroom whether everything was okay. It is painful and unfortunate that the adopted, pampered cows were burnt alive in their pregnancy." he further said.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

