Left Menu

Bengal panchayat polls: State Election Commission orders videography of nomination filing

The West Bengal panchayat elections will be held in a single phase on July 8. The counting of votes will be done on July 11.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 16:37 IST
Bengal panchayat polls: State Election Commission orders videography of nomination filing
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To check the violence during the filing of nominations for next month's panchayat polls in West Bengal, the State Election Commthe videography of the procedure ahead of the West Bengal in the run-up to the panchayat polls scheduled to be held on July 8.ission (SEC) has ordered the videography of the procedure. The West Bengal panchayat elections will be held in a single phase on July 8. The counting of votes will be done on July 11.

According to the SEC, the order has been issued for the free and fair proceedings of the nomination filing procedure. The State Election Commission has called an all-party meeting on June 13 to discuss the Panchayat elections in West Bengal, informed the state elections commission.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged on Saturday that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was creating an atmosphere of fear in West Bengal in the run-up to the panchayat polls. The Congress leader said that their apprehension of the panchayat polls not being conducted peacefully in the state was coming true.

"Our apprehension is proving true. The ruling party in Bengal is doing hooliganism and is using the administration to create an environment of fear. The opposition is being intimidated in a planned manner. They (TMC) do not want the Murshidabad elections to be held peacefully," said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary. This comes after a congress worker was killed during the campaign. Talking about the assassination of a party worker, Fulchand Shaikh, Chowdhury alleged that "jungle rule" prevails in the state, under which the thugs and miscreants of the ruling party are preying upon the opposition workers like they are some "monsters of the deep".

Earlier on June 8, Rajiva Sinha, the state election commissioner, informed further that the "The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect. "The state poll panel chief added that candidates can file their nominations starting Friday till June 15.

Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as it will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023