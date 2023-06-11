Left Menu

Venezuela's PDVSA resumes operations at El Palito refinery unit, sources say

The unit is expected to be at full capacity by Monday, legislator Willian Rodriguez told Reuters. Shaky operations and frequent stoppages in Venezuela's 1.3 million-bpd oil refining system have led to intermittent fuel shortages over recent years, forcing drivers to queue for hours to fill up their tanks.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 11-06-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 23:06 IST
Venezuela's PDVSA resumes operations at El Palito refinery unit, sources say
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Venezuela Rb

Venezuela's state energy company Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA has resumed operation at the catalytic cracking unit at the El Palito refinery, a government-allied legislator and seven sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

The refinery's reactivation, almost one year after its stoppage, is a key move to alleviate the recent fuel shortage in the South American nation. El Palito, the country's smallest refinery, is undergoing major repairs and expansion projects after a 100-million-euro deal signed with the state-owned Iranian National Company of Petroleum Refining and Distribution (NIORDC).

It has a production capacity of 146,000 barrels per day (bpd), and the plant's fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC) unit has already restarted with a production of 20,000 bpd, workers at the plant said. The unit is expected to be at full capacity by Monday, legislator Willian Rodriguez told Reuters.

Shaky operations and frequent stoppages in Venezuela's 1.3 million-bpd oil refining system have led to intermittent fuel shortages over recent years, forcing drivers to queue for hours to fill up their tanks. Iran has provided the government of President Nicolas Maduro with fuel and diluents to convert its extra-heavy crude into exportable varieties and since 2020 it has been supplying parts to repair Venezuela's refining circuit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023