1989 batch IPS officer Nitin Agarwal appointed BSF DG

The 1989 batch officer is currently working as an Additional DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 07:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central government on Sunday appointed Kerala IPS officer Nitin Agarwal as the Director General (DG) of the Border Security Force.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the appointment of Shri Nitin Agarwal, IPS (KL:89), presently working as Additional DG, CRPF as Director General, Border Security Force (BSF) with pay at Level-16 of the Pay Matrix from the date of joining the post and up to 31.07.2026 i.e. date of his superannuation or till further orders whichever is earlier," a Home Ministry's notification stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

