MP: Fire breaks out at Satpura Bhavan in Bhopal; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at Satpura Bhavan in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:13 IST
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A massive fire broke out at Satpura Bhavan in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, officials said. Firefighters are currently engaged in an operation to douse the fire.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported. More details are awaited on the matter.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier in March, a fire broke out at a hotel located at Mumbai bypass under Rau police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

There were several people sleeping inside the hotel and staff were also present when the fire incident occurred in the hotel. As soon as they came to know about the fire, they started stepping out of the hotel to save their lives. During the incident, some people suffered suffocation due to heavy smoke and four people were admitted to the hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

