Left Menu

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 70,000 appointment letters to recruits on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 70,000 appointment letters through Rozgar Mela to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday. PM Modi will participate in the event via video conferencing.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:22 IST
Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 70,000 appointment letters to recruits on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 70,000 appointment letters through Rozgar Mela to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday. PM Modi will participate in the event via video conferencing. PM Modi will also address the appointees on the occasion.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Departments including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the first phase of the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023