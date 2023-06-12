Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces Kuruvai Paddy Cultivation Scheme worth Rs 75.95 cr

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced a Rs 75.95 crore Kuruvai Crop Cultivation Scheme by which farmers can avail fertilizers and farm materials at subsidized prices. "Our government will always work for farmers and the agriculture industry. This year using groundwater 1.6 lakh acres of Kuruvai cultivation was done till now and today I have opened the Mettur dam for Kuruvai cultivation. After our government took charge, the Mettur Dam shutters have been opened continuously for the third year on the same day June 12. I appeal to Cauvery Delta farmers to use the discharged waters responsibly and increase the yields. For this year, I announce 75.95 crores worth of Kuruvai Paddy Procurement Scheme 2023 where under this scheme, fertilizers like urea, potash and others will be given to farmers on subsidy", CM Stalin said.

The Chief Minister urged the Cauvery Delta farmers to utilize the Kuruvai Paddy Procurement Scheme and yield more this year. "Cauvery Delta farmers should use Cauvery river water and chemical fertilizers responsibly. I urge them to utilize the scheme and yield more. This year the cultivation is expected to be 5 lakh acres and above", he said.

CM Stalin released water from the Mettur Dam in Salem to facilitate Kuruvai Cultivation in delta districts. On the Karnataka government's decision to construct the Mekadatu dam in the Cauvery River, CM Stalin said, "We are firm in opposing it."

On AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami alleging DMK renaming and using AIADMK schemes, CM Stalin said that it is an art of AIADMK to act in such a way. "We reply to this continuously. This is an art of AIADMK to acting so. If I state everything they have done during their regime and what we're doing, then the list will extend. I think all the history is unknown to Edapadi Palani Sami and he should consider it. Even they (AIADMK) did propaganda that after DMK comes to power we will close Amma Canteens but we have not closed it and it's still operating", he said.

On Union Minister Amit Shah saying it is DMK that opposed and stopped a Tamilian from becoming Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said, "If he tells it openly we can give our reply and clarification. We cannot say anything from now on it since it was said in a close door meeting. It's happy to hear that he has thoughts on bringing a Tamilian to the post of Prime Minister. If he has any such thoughts to make a Tamilian a PM candidate in 2024 from BJP, Tamilisai Soundarajan (Puducherry Lt and Telengana Governor), and Murugan ( Union Fisheries Minister ) are there to get a chance is what I think." (ANI)

