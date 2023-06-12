Sonowal reviews preparedness for ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 20:34 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@sarbanandsonwal)
Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with the officials to review the preparedness for the upcoming Cyclone Biparjoy in Northern Arabian Sea which is heading towards Gujarat Coast, according to an official statement. Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Kutch, Gujarat, on 15th June.

During the meeting, the statement said the ports, shipping and waterways minister directed the senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safe.

''We must ensure compliance with the advisories issued by the IMD, DGS, and other authorities in order to protect lives and environment also ensure that all precautionary/preventive measures and arrangements are made in time to provide necessary rescue, shelter, rehabilitation, and relief as required,'' he said.

Sonowal also directed DG Shipping, respective Ports, and all concerned to set up a control room.

