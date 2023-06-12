MP CM Chouhan talks to defence minister, union home minister, seeks help of Air Force to douse Satpura Bhawan fire

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talked to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought help of the Air Force to douse the fire that broke out at Satpura Bhawan in the state capital on Monday evening. According to CMO, the Defence Minister has directed the Air Force and following his instructions, AN 32 aircraft and MI 15 helicopter will reach Bhopal tonight.

AN 52 aircraft and MI 15 helicopter will try to extinguish the fire by pouring water from the top of the building. Bhopal airport will remain open through the night. The fire broke out on the third floor of the building but later it spread up to the sixth floor of the building. The continuous efforts are being made to douse the fire.

CM Chouhan also announced a committee to find out the preliminary causes of the fire. The committee includes Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Rajesh Rajoura, Principal Secretary (PS) Urban Neeraj Mandloi, Principal Secretary (PS) PWD (Public works Department) Sukhbir Singh and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) fire.

After finding the preliminary cause in the investigation, the committee will hand over the report to CM Chouhan. Chief Minister Chouhan also talked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the phone and informed about the fire incident in Satpura Bhawan. He also sought necessary help from the home minister. (ANI)

