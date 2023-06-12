UP: Ram Temple enters final ground floor construction phase

Ram Temple in Ayodhya has entered the final ground floor construction phase, a statement issued by the Temple Trust said on Monday. The progress of ground floor in Ram Temple was reviewed recently by senior members of the Trust including Chairman Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra. The engineering teams of Larsen & Tourbo, Tata Consulting Engineers and Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also participated.

"The progress is being monitored on a daily basis by senior functionaries and actual issues getting addressed. After the completion of the Temple foundation, raft and plinth, the placement of Bansi Paharpur Rajasthan stone on the three-storey Temple is in full swing. Apart from Garbh Grah (Sanctum Sanctorum) the temple has five Mandaps - Gudh Mandap, Rang Mandap, Nritya Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap," statement said. According to the statement issued, the dome size of the five mandaps are 34 Feet width and 32 Feet length and height from courtyard ranging from 69 feet to 111 feet. The Temple is 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width and 161 feet high from courtyard. The three-storey Temple has five mandaps and one main Shikar. The size of Sanctum Sanctorum is 20 feet x 20 feet in length and width with total area of 403.34 sq. ft. There will be 46 numbers of teakwood doors.

The door of Sanctum Sanctorum will be ornated with gold. The entire Sanctum Sanctorum has been aesthetically carved with Makrana marble pillars, beams, ceiling and wall cladding. There are 392 pillars which have been structurally provided taking into consideration the load factor and other climatic challenges, statment mentioned. "To provide longevity and durability, the material has been selectively picked up for the Temple which includes 1.30 lakh cubic metre of engineering fill in foundation, 9500 cubic meter M-35 grade compacted concrete in raft, 6.16 lakh cubic feet of Granite in plinth, 4.74 lakh cubic feet of Bansi-Paharpur stone in super structure of temple, 14,132 CFT carved Makrana Marble stone in Pillars and wall cladding and 76,219 square feet high quality Makrana marble flooring," statement said.

"The Temple will have both internal and external lighting arrangements with in ground uplighter, cove lighting, spot lightings and flexible linear lighting for ghumat level.The external view of the temple will have projected facade lighting. The total area of the temple including the peripheral Parkota is 8.64 acres. The Parkota is 762 meter long with provision for six temples and facility of 'Parikrama' by devotees," it added. The construction work on infrastructure buildings is in full swing for completion by October 2023. The ancient 'Kuber Tila' with Shiva temple and proposed 'Jatayu' would also attract devotees once completed, the statement said. (ANI)

