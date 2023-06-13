Greater inclusion of persons with albinism to fight against injustice and discrimination

A UN expert today called for greater inclusion of persons with albinism, saying it can go a long way to ensuring they live a life free from fear and discrimination. Ahead of International Albinism Awareness Day on 13 June 2023, the UN Independent Expert on albinism, Muluka-Anne Miti-Drummond, issued the following statement:

“All around the world today, persons with albinism are celebrating International Albinism Awareness Day under the theme “Inclusion is Strength.” The theme is a call for persons with albinism to be included and not left behind in decisions affecting their human rights, in all spheres of life.

Persons with albinism continue to face an uphill struggle to attain a life with dignity and equality and to fight against injustice and discrimination. The declaration of 13 June by the General Assembly in 2015 as IAAD highlights the critical need for the world to recognise the plight of persons with albinism. Today, we have the opportunity to pause, reflect and remember that not all persons are treated equal, and that many persons with albinism continue to suffer human rights abuses and violations, often invisibly and in silence.

Albinism is a skin condition that impacts people of many different, ages, gender, and ethnicities. Yet today, albinism is still seriously misunderstood which contributes to stigmatisation, discrimination, attacks, and killings. Tragically, these cases continue to be perpetrated, often against persons with albinism in the most vulnerable situations, particularly children.

Gains have been made since this mandate was established and to ensure we continue to make further gains, I am adamant that persons with albinism cannot be excluded or left behind when it comes to decisions affecting them – hence human rights laws, policies and dialogue must include issues relating to albinism. More critically, these must translate to actions and tangible results.

Such a journey for inclusion should not be difficult given the myriad of human rights commitments States and stakeholders have undertaken at the international, regional, and national fora. Human rights mainstreaming is a common mantra, and the challenges faced by persons with albinism can be eliminated through strengthened partnerships and collaboration.

My clarion call today is for Governments, UN counterparts, civil society organisations, influencers, community members and all stakeholders to reach out to persons with albinism and ensure their voices are heard – to form new partnerships and strengthen existing ones. Inclusion of persons with albinism can go a long way to ensuring they live a life free from fear and discrimination.”