Police say at least 100 killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:01 IST
Police say at least 100 killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria

A boat capsized in northern Nigeria killing at least 100 people, police said Tuesday, as a search for survivors intensified.

The boat capsized early Monday morning on the River Niger close to neighbouring Niger state, Kwara state police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

