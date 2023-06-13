Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit fresh 1-yr highs as inflation data boosts rate pause hopes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose to fresh one-year highs on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose modestly in May, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve could skip raising interest rates at the end of its policy meeting on Wednesday. The U.S. Labor Department report showed consumer price index(CPI) rose 0.1% last month compared with a 0.4% jump in April, with core inflation remaining unchanged at 0.4%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:50 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit fresh 1-yr highs as inflation data boosts rate pause hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose to fresh one-year highs on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose modestly in May, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve could skip raising interest rates at the end of its policy meeting on Wednesday.

The U.S. Labor Department report showed consumer price index(CPI) rose 0.1% last month compared with a 0.4% jump in April, with core inflation remaining unchanged at 0.4%. On a year-on-year basis, headline inflation increased by a lower-than-estimated 4.0%, reflecting declines in the cost of energy products and services, including gasoline and electricity.

"The data basically came within consensus estimates, except that core inflation remained stubbornly high," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial. "For tomorrow, the market is not expecting a rate hike and hoping that when we come to July 26, core inflation will come down in a more material way."

Traders have priced in a 92% chance that the U.S. central bank will hold interest rates at the 5%-5.25% range on Wednesday but see a 60% chance of another 25-basis-point hike in July, according to the CME Fedwatch tool. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have hit fresh highs for the year in the past few sessions, lifted by market heavyweights such as Amazon.com, Apple and Tesla.

The benchmark S&P 500 has risen 21% from its October 2022 lows, heralding a bull market according to some investors. The rally, which has largely been driven by gains in megacap stocks, has broadened recently to include economy-linked sectors such as energy and materials as well as small-cap stocks.

The two sectors were up 1.5% and 2.2%, respectively, as commodity prices including those of oil and copper climbed against a falling dollar, also underpinned by hopes of more support for China's slowing economy. The small-cap Russell 2000 index jumped 1.4% to hit a fresh three-month high.

"Having the Russell 2000 compliment the move in the Nasdaq is helpful to push back concerns that this is still a very narrow led market," Krosby said. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies including JD.com , Alibaba Group, Baidu and Netease rose, tracking gains in Shanghai markets, after China's central bank lowered its short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months.

At 12:49 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 171.66 points, or 0.50%, at 34,237.99, the S&P 500 was up 30.07 points, or 0.69%, at 4,369.00, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 97.95 points, or 0.73%, at 13,559.87. Oracle rose 1%, having hit a record high earlier on upbeat quarterly revenue and forecast, while Intel gained 1.8% on talks with SoftBank Group Corp's Arm to be an anchor investor in its initial public offering.

Bunge Ltd added 1.8% after the U.S. grains merchant and Glencore-backed Viterra said they were merging to create an agricultural trading giant worth about $34 billion, including debt. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.37-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 2.41-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 41 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 126 new highs and 36 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023