Customs seizes gold worth over Rs 8 cr from foreign national at Delhi airport

Delhi Customs on Tuesday seized 16.570 kg of gold, valued at around Rs. 8.16 crore from an Uzbek national at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 23:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Customs on Tuesday seized 16.570 kg of gold, valued at around Rs. 8.16 crore from an Uzbek national at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The seizure was made after getting specific input regarding the smuggling, said Delhi Customs authorities.

"On the basis of specific input, AirCustoms@IGIA has seized 16.570 kgs gold valued at Rs. 8.16 Cr approx. from an Uzbeki pax who arrived from Tashkent. Further investigations are going on," Delhi Customs tweeted on its official handle. In April this year the Air Intelligence (AI) unit of the Customs had arrested another Uzbek national from Chandigarh after investigations revealed that he had brought 3,208 grams of gold found abandoned at Delhi airport.

Earlier on April 4, Hyderabad Customs seized 12 cut pieces of gold bar and gold chain weighing 807.10 grams worth nearly Rs 50 lakh. The male passenger who arrived from Doha by flight that landed at 08.45 am on April 4, was searched following which the recovery was made, they said. In May this year, Mumbai airport customs seized over 2.95 kg of gold worth Rs 1.58 Crore in three different cases.The seizure took place on May 19 and May 20, added the official. As per the official statement, the seizure included a Kenyan Airways Crew carrying around 1 kg of gold. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

