Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address members of Goa Legislative Assembly on June 15

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be on a one-day visit to Goa on June 15 during which he will address members of the state legislative assembly.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 11:18 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address members of Goa Legislative Assembly on June 15
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be on a one-day visit to Goa on June 15 during which he will address members of the state legislative assembly. According to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla will address Members of the Goa Legislative Assembly in the Assembly Chamber. He will also participate in other programs later in the day.

Upon arrival in Goa, Birla will be received at the Airport by Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tawadkar, stated the release. He will also call on the Governor of Goa, PS Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhavan, Goa, it added. "Birla will then proceed to the Goa Legislative Assembly, where he will address the Members of the Goa Legislative Assembly, on the theme "Viksit Bharat 2047: Role of Elected Representatives". Speaker of, Goa Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Tawadkar will present the welcome speech on the occasion. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will also address the gathering and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Joshua De Souza will deliver the Vote of Thanks on the occasion", the statement read.

The Lok Sabha speaker will also visit Shree Balram Residential School in Canacona, Goa during his visit. He will also participate in a Book Release function and hand over keys of houses made under Shree Balram Charitable Trust to the beneficiaries, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023