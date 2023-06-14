Left Menu

TATS mains examination postponed in wake of cyclone Biparjoy

Education Minister Kuber Dindor said, "An important decision has been taken to hold the main examination of TAT(S) on 25/06/2023 by postponing this main examination in view of the prevailing situation of Cyclone Biporjoy."

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 19:02 IST
TATS mains examination postponed in wake of cyclone Biparjoy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the impending cyclone 'Biparjoy', the mains examination of the Teacher Aptitude Test (Secondary) TAT(S) that was supposed to be held on June 18 has been postponed to June 25, an official said on Wednesday. Education Minister Kuber Dindor said, "An important decision has been taken to hold the mains examination of TAT(S) on 25/06/2023 by postponing this main examination in view of the prevailing situation of Cyclone Biporjoy."

According to the officials, the decision will give special relief to the exam candidates of the districts of Kutch and Saurashtra region. Candidates who could not make preparations including readings due to the impact of possible storms will also get ample time for preparation. Due to the cyclone 'Biparjoy,' as many as 13 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in the state.

NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi informed ANI that various teams of NDRF and 13 SDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat. As far as evacuation is concerned, the process has been underway for the past 2 days and more than 45000 people have been shifted to safe places in the entire state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023