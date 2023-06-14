Mumbai: Nigerian peddler arrested in Borivali with drugs worth Rs 20 lakh

Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell Kandivali unit on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian drugs peddler from Borivali. Police said they recovered MD drugs worth Rs 20 lakhs in the international market.

"A foreigner was standing near Gokul Shopping Center in Borivali and was waiting for someone, police officer who was patrolling nearby, noted that foreigner looked a bit suspicious. When the police called the accused, he started running. The police chased and caught the accused drugs peddler. MD drugs was recovered from him upon search," police official said. Accordingly, a case has been filed against the accused drug peddler under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Police also said that the accused was presented in a local court which sent him to police custody. Further investigation is underway in this matter. (ANI)

