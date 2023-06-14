Impact of Cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to be less in Maharashtra: Mumbai IMD Chief

The impact of cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is likely to be less in the Maharashtra region, informed Mumbai India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Sunil Kamble. "The Cyclonic storm Biparjoy is already moving in the north direction which is away from Maharashtra so the impact will be less on the region," Kamble told ANI.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert as cyclone 'Biparjoy' neared the Saurashtra and Kutchh coasts in Gujarat. Director General, IMD, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Devbhoomi Dwarka.

"Extremely heavy rainfall expected over Devbhoomi Dwarka while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kutch, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts," said Mohapatra. He informed further that Kutch, Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Gir-Somnath will experience winds gusting at 75-85 kmph on Wednesday.

The cyclone is likely to pass through the India-Pakistan international border and the BSF, apart from securing the international border, has swiftly mobilised the requisite resources for rescue operations. Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast on the evening of June 15 and will traverse all along the Rann of Kutchh up to Rajasthan.

Amid the threat of Cyclone Biparjoy, BSF became a ray of hope for the villagers in the coastal areas of Kutchh. The Border Security Force (BSF) is bracing for the challenges posed by the effects of severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' along the Rann of Kutchh upto Rajasthan and has made special arrangments to ensure the safety of people living along the coastline.

Speaking to ANI, a local said, "BSF officials went door to door to alert people about cyclone 'Biparjoy'. They have made all the necessary arrangements for our families. We also got a room for ourselves. Food supplies have also been made available. I have no worries now." (ANI)

