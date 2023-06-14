Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji sent to Judicial custody for 14 days

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji was sent to judicial custody for 14 days till June 28 in a money laundering case by Chennai principal district judge S Alli on Wednesday. He can continue medical treatment in hospital till further orders, the judge remarked.

This follows after the minister was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case early Wednesday. He was admitted to a hospital after complaining of chest pain during questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Tamil Nadu Minister Subramanian termed Senthil's arrest a "murder of democracy".

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Subramanian said, "Senthil Balaji's arrest is a murder of democracy. This has been done to corner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) before Parliament elections. No procedures were followed in the arrest...BJP is trying to create a fake narrative that DMK is a corrupt party. They (BJP) are trying to do this, with the help of institutions like ED". The Minister added: "There is a united opposition party meeting in Patna. Bharatiya Janatiya Party is doing this out of nervousness".

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has convened a mega opposition meeting on June 23 in Patna for opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. V Senthil Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the ED officials for questioning in connection to an alleged money laundering case in the early hours of Wednesday.

Minister Balaji underwent coronary angiogram on Wednesday at the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai, informed the hospital officials. Balaji was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain during questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Coronary Angiogram revealed triple vessel disease," read the Health Bulletin from the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital. Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital advised the minister a bypass surgery at the earliest. "State minister Senthil Balaji underwent Coronary Angiogram today; Bypass surgery is advised at the earliest," said Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Chennai.

Meanwhile, there was high drama outside the hospital as the DMK minister was brought in early this morning. He could be seen crying while lying in a car as his supporters gathered outside the hospital to protest against the ED action. Opposition leaders have criticized the ED's highhandedness for questioning Balaji for long hours and then taking him into custody after searching his premises on Tuesday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Senthil Balaji's arrest by the ED saying that it is "nothing but political harassment and vendetta" by the central government. Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said, "It is totally wrong how Enforcement Directorate is being misused." (ANI)

