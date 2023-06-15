"Unfortunate": Jyotiraditya Scindia on Kolkata airport fire

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday reacted over the fire incident calling it an 'unfortunate' incident and said that he is in touch with the airport director and the situation remains to be under control. Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP said, "An unfortunate but minor fire broke out at the Kolkata airport near a check-in counter. I am in touch with the airport director, the situation is under control. All passengers and staff have been evacuated from the area. Everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported. The check-in process resumed at 10:25 pm. The cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest."

A fire broke out in the check-in area of the Kolkata airport at around 9:12 pm, which was successfully extinguished by 9:40 pm. The Kolkata Airport authority said that the check-in process and operations have resumed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, an hour after the fire broke out.

It further said that no arrival flight was affected due to the fire incident in the airport. "Check-in process & operations resumed from 2225 hrs. No arrival flight affected due to this," the airport tweeted. As per the officials, the fire broke out in the papers kept in the store room from where it spread to the AC duct.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot and started extinguishing the fire. All the passengers were evacuated safely and no casualty was reported. "Fire broke out in the papers kept in the official store room and spread to the AC duct. A total of four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty reported," Rabin Chakraborty, the Officer-In-Charge of Dumdum Fire Station told ANI.

The passengers said that they saw the flames of the fire. "We saw the flames of the fire...we all got scared," the passengers said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)