Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar pares losses after Fed signals more hikes ahead

MSCI's global equity index closed slightly higher on Wednesday after a volatile afternoon while the dollar cut its losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve paused interest rate hikes as was widely expected but signalled that it could raise rates by another half percentage point by year-end. The central bank issued new economic projections that suggested borrowing costs were likely to rise by another half of a percentage point by the end of 2023 due to a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 02:24 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar pares losses after Fed signals more hikes ahead
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

MSCI's global equity index closed slightly higher on Wednesday after a volatile afternoon while the dollar cut its losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve paused interest rate hikes as was widely expected but signalled that it could raise rates by another half percentage point by year-end.

The central bank issued new economic projections that suggested borrowing costs were likely to rise by another half of a percentage point by the end of 2023 due to a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation. The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee said that "holding the target (interest rate) range steady at this meeting allows the committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy." It issued its unanimous policy statement at the end of its two-day meeting.

Trading was choppy after the news with the MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe falling by as much as 0.34% after the Fed statement but then regaining lost ground while Fed Chair Jerome Powell took questions from reporters. It closed up 0.24%. "Powell is doing an excellent job walking the monetary tightrope, staying close to the center and being balanced," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.

"He’s acknowledged that inflation is edging lower and said the skip was “prudent.” Moreover, he stressed that the Fed’s mandate is to restore “price stability,” but that the Fed is data dependent." Krosby said it was likely that Powell's stance that bringing down inflation to the Fed's 2% trader would not "require weakening the labor market dramatically" reassured investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 232.79 points, or 0.68%, to 33,979.33, the S&P 500 gained 3.58 points, or 0.08%, to 4,372.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.16 points, or 0.39%, to 13,626.48. Angelo Kourkafas, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones, St Louis said "the resilience of the economy keeps the Fed on high alert rather than letting its guard down too soon."

He said "the market realizes that the Fed is getting close to the end of the tightening cycle" and added that since the Fed has hiked rates so much already Wednesday's announcement is "not as hawkish as this might have appeared when they were starting up." In Treasuries, benchmark 10-year notes were down 4.5 basis points to 3.794%, from 3.839% late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond was last down 6.4 basis points to yield 3.8768%, from 3.941%. The 2-year note was last was unchanged to yield 4.6964%, from 4.696%.

In currencies, the dollar index fell 0.29%, with the euro up 0.38% to $1.0832. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.20% versus the greenback at 139.94 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2661, up 0.39% on the day. In energy, crude oil futures added to losses after the Fed's news. The commodity had given up earlier gains as traders weighed an unexpected, large build in U.S. crude oil against bullish demand growth forecasts.

U.S. crude recently settled down 1.66% at $68.25 per barrel while Brent settled at $73.20, down 1.47%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023