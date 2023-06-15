Left Menu

State excise dept generated good revenue this year: Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai

Minister Shambhuraj Desai said that it is due to the implementation of many changes in the excise department, it was able to generate good revenue this year.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2023 04:14 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 04:14 IST
State excise dept generated good revenue this year: Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai
Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai during a press briefing on Wednesday said that the state department generated good revenue this year. Minister Shambhuraj Desai said that it is due to the implementation of many changes in the excise department, it was able to generate good revenue this year.

"The Excise department is the third largest revenue-generating account in the state. My department this year generated Rs 21,550 crore in revenue. As compared to last year, there has been a 25 per cent rise this year", Minister Desai said. Talking about the illegal transportation of liquor, he said, "Many cases were registered. This year there has been a 15 per cent rise in illegal liquor seizures. To stop illegal transportation, we are increasing the number of check posts. Before there were 12 check posts, we are increasing it to 25. We are increasing the number to more than double."

On the shortage of vehicles and infrastructure, the Excise Minister said, "There was a shortage of vehicles and infrastructure for field staff in this financial year. We are doing provision of 81 vehicles and also 705 new posts will be filled soon." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023