Chief Minister Siddaramaiah writes to Union Minister Mandaviya for setting up AIIMS in Raichur

'There is a growing demand from the people and representatives for seeing this proposal to fruition. Kalyan Karnataka is one of our top priorities' the CM wrote.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 23:34 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI:) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to set up the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS ) in Raichur City as the area is in dire need of robust medical institutions due to geographical disadvantage. As per the letter written by CM, the Raichur area has lower health, education level and per capita income than other regions.

'Being one of the aspirational districts of the country, Raichur has lower health, education level and per capita income than other regions. The area is also at a geographical disadvantage since it experiences extreme weather conditions. Such disadvantages have put Raichur in dire need of robust medical institutions. Establishment of AIIMS will ensure world-class facilities in the region' the Chief Minister asserted in the letter. CM has requested the Union Minister to instruct the concerned to take action in this regard, an official statement said.

The letter was written after Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister NS Bosaraju recently wrote to the Chief Minister urging him to push the collective dream. 'There is a growing demand from the people and representatives for seeing this proposal to fruition. Kalyan Karnataka is one of our top priorities' the CM wrote.

Accordingly, the statement added that the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Union Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

