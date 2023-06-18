Left Menu

Guwahati city police seizes huge consignment of fake Indian currency notes, one held

Guwahati city police seized a huge consignment of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 24.5 lakh of Rs 500 denomination on Saturday and apprehended one person named Ziabur Rahman.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 09:15 IST
Guwahati city police seizes huge consignment of fake Indian currency notes, one held
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Guwahati city police seized a huge consignment of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 24.5 lakh of Rs 500 denomination on Saturday and apprehended one person named Ziabur Rahman.

Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said, "Based on source information regarding dealing of fake currency, a police team of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Jorabat outpost under Basistha police station on Saturday conducted a raid at 8th mile, near Ganesh Mandir, Jorabat and apprehended one person namely Ziabur Rahman (26 years old) of Lakhimpur district."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023