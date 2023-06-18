Guwahati city police seizes huge consignment of fake Indian currency notes, one held

Guwahati city police seized a huge consignment of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 24.5 lakh of Rs 500 denomination on Saturday and apprehended one person named Ziabur Rahman.

Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said, "Based on source information regarding dealing of fake currency, a police team of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Jorabat outpost under Basistha police station on Saturday conducted a raid at 8th mile, near Ganesh Mandir, Jorabat and apprehended one person namely Ziabur Rahman (26 years old) of Lakhimpur district."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

