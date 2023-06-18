MVDA demolishes "illegal" colony being developed in Mathura

The Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority (MVDA) has demolished an "illegal" colony being developed in Shivbala Nath Trust area at Jaisinghpura Bangar village here, a senior official said. The "illegal" colony was being constructed by accused Sunil Agarwal, said MVDA Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

"Sunil Agarwal was the opponent in this case. No one from the opponent's side came to the spot during the demolition proceedings. The demolition proceedings were completed peacefully," Singh said on Saturday. The MVDA Secretary added, "This colony was being developed on about 5 to 6 bighas of land which has been demolished. This colony is located in Jaisinghpura Bangar. We have been receiving complaints of construction despite serving notices which were issued in 2020/2021. The police were also instructed to ensure that no construction can be done. Later after receiving the complaint, a joint team was formed and the colony was demolished."

Mathura Subdivisional Magistrate Neetu Rani, MVDA Under Engineer Vimal Kohli and the police were at the spot during the demolition proceedings. There were also allegations against Sunil Agarwal of indecent behaviour with MVDA assistant engineer Rajeshwar Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)