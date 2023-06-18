Left Menu

MVDA demolishes "illegal" colony being developed in Mathura

No one from the opponent's side came to the spot during the demolition proceedings and the demolition proceedings were completed peacefully, the MVDA Secretary said.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 12:36 IST
MVDA demolishes "illegal" colony being developed in Mathura
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority (MVDA) has demolished an "illegal" colony being developed in Shivbala Nath Trust area at Jaisinghpura Bangar village here, a senior official said. The "illegal" colony was being constructed by accused Sunil Agarwal, said MVDA Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

"Sunil Agarwal was the opponent in this case. No one from the opponent's side came to the spot during the demolition proceedings. The demolition proceedings were completed peacefully," Singh said on Saturday. The MVDA Secretary added, "This colony was being developed on about 5 to 6 bighas of land which has been demolished. This colony is located in Jaisinghpura Bangar. We have been receiving complaints of construction despite serving notices which were issued in 2020/2021. The police were also instructed to ensure that no construction can be done. Later after receiving the complaint, a joint team was formed and the colony was demolished."

Mathura Subdivisional Magistrate Neetu Rani, MVDA Under Engineer Vimal Kohli and the police were at the spot during the demolition proceedings. There were also allegations against Sunil Agarwal of indecent behaviour with MVDA assistant engineer Rajeshwar Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023