Left Menu

Delhi Police, FBI in joint operation arrests 4 people posing as Drugs Enforcement Agency agents

The Special Cell of Delhi Police in coordination with the office of FBI- Legal Attache, Delhi and Interpol and CBI have arrested four accused who cheated multiple US citizens of more than 20 million dollars.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 13:23 IST
Delhi Police, FBI in joint operation arrests 4 people posing as Drugs Enforcement Agency agents
HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP of Delhi Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested four accused who posed as Drugs Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents. The group has allegedly cheated multiple US citizens of more than 20 million dollars informed the Delhi Police.

"The Special Cell of Delhi Police in coordination with the office of FBI- Legal Attache, Delhi and Interpol and CBI have arrested four accused who cheated multiple US citizens of more than 20 million dollars," Special CP of Delhi Police, HGS Dhaliwal said on Sunday. "The masterminds posed as DEA agents and operated from Uganda and India," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023