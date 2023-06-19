Left Menu

26 injured as bus rams into bridge in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

According to officials, the incident took place after the bus driver allegedly lost control and ended up ramming the vehicle into the parapet wall of the bridge.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 10:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 10:05 IST
26 injured as bus rams into bridge in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh
Visuals from the spot (ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 26 people were injured after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a bridge near Gharghoda Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday morning, the police said. According to officials, the incident took place after the bus driver allegedly lost control and ended up ramming the vehicle into the parapet wall of the bridge.

"The incident took place near Gharghoda in Raigarh district on Monday morning," Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Deepak Mishra told ANI. He said, "A total of 26 people were injured in the accident. Two of them are critically injured and have been sent to Raigarh medical college."

Further details are awaited. Earlier on May 24, two persons were killed while over 20 others were injured when a city bus they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district.

According to officials, the incident took place at Gharghoda-Charbhata turn in Raigarh district. The bus was coming from Lailunga to Raigarh when it overturned leaving two of its passengers dead on the spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023